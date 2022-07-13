The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission(EACC) says it s cracking down on public servants holding fake academic credentials.

In a statement on Monday, the anti-graft agency said it is keen on recovering salaries paid to the public officials. EACC noted there are many public officials who have forged academic papers to attain their positions or get promoted to senior posts.

“Forgery of academic certificates has become prevalent in the public service. This is not only a crime but also a violation of Chapter six of the Constitution,” EACC said.

The agency said it is actively investigating unnamed individuals.

“EACC is investigating suspected public officials and will seek to recover salaries earned on fake academic qualifications.”

