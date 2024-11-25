National Job Recruitment Program Kicks Off in Nakuru

The National Job Recruitment Program will take place today, Monday, November 25, in Nakuru City.

The exercise will be held at the Rift Valley National Polytechnic in Nakuru County from 8 am to 5 pm, prioritizing the first individuals who arrive. This follows successful recruitments in Machakos, Makueni, and Kitui counties.

“We have secured over 1,000 job opportunities for Nakuru residents in countries such as Australia, Qatar, Poland, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Germany,” said Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

Applicants are instructed to bring their National ID, relevant academic certificates, an updated CV, and a passport (if available). Mutua reassured those without a passport that they would still be considered and added, “We’ll assist you in acquiring one quickly.”

The program offers an incredible opportunity to secure jobs abroad. “For some positions, successful candidates could fly out before Christmas and start earning immediately,” Mutua explained.

CS Mutua also announced upcoming recruitment sessions at Baringo National Polytechnic on Tuesday and Nyandarua National Polytechnic on Wednesday.

“See you tomorrow in Nakuru! The earlier you arrive, the better! There are plenty of job opportunities, and the future looks bright,” he encouraged on Sunday.

The National Job Recruitment Program, which began last week, will cover all 47 counties. Mutua highlighted that this initiative follows the successful completion of job recruitments for positions in Qatar.

In the first phase, 3,247 Kenyans were selected from 8,000 available positions, with nearly 1,500 already receiving offer letters and preparing to travel.

“We expect all those recruited to depart within the next few weeks to begin their careers,” Mutua added.

The Qatari company behind the openings is set to return to Kenya to finalize the hiring process for the remaining 5,000 positions.