Ruto: “We Will Keep Building Churches Because I Am a Product of Giving”

President William Ruto has pledged to continue his culture of giving, a week after his generous donation to a Catholic church in Soweto, Nairobi East, was rejected.

Speaking on Sunday, November 24, 2024, during an interdenominational service at Kapsitet Primary School in Kericho County, Ruto emphasized that the government would not apologize for supporting the church and reaffirmed his dedication to spreading the word of God.

The President explained that his donations reflect his commitment to serving God, highlighting his 30-year history of building churches. Ruto pointed out that his acts of kindness have benefited him, reinforcing his belief in the importance of giving.

“We have absolutely no apologies to make as we give to God. Because God gave first,” Ruto stated.

Despite facing criticism from some Kenyans, Ruto expressed his deep understanding of the word of God and the significance of giving. He reiterated that he was a product of giving and vowed that any negative feedback would not deter his efforts to continue building churches across the country.

“We understand the word of God enough to know that it is more blessed to give than to receive and that’s what we are going to do. Do not be worried we are going to build churches. We will cooperate because I have built churches for over 30 years and I have never lacked because I know the secret of giving and I know what it does,” he said.

Ruto also committed to teaching others the importance of giving without ulterior political or competitive motives, ensuring that his mission remains centered on faith and service to God.

“I, William Ruto, am a product of giving, and I know what I should do,” he added.