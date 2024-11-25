Gachagua Announces January 2025 Plan Amid Talks of a New Alliance

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that he will reveal significant political plans in January 2025.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, Gachagua stated that he has been consulting various leaders and will disclose the details to Kenyans early next year.

“Viongozi wetu wa kanisa tunaongea, wanafanyi biashara wetu tunaongea.. wale viongozi ambao wakona akili na wanapenda watu wetu tunaongea. January hii nitamueleza vile tumesikilizana.,” he said.

Loosely translated: (I am continuing discussions with people—our church leaders, businesspeople, professionals, and intelligent leaders who care about our people. In January, I will explain the agreements we have reached)

Gachagua further took a swipe at President William Ruto, admitting that he made a big political blunder for believing him fully because he was carrying a Bible.

“Na rais alifanya vizuri sana kuleta hii vita na watu wa mulima kwa sababu tumemjua. Hapo mbeleni hatukuwa tunamjua vizuri, si sasa tumejua?

“Sasa tunazungumza na wewe vile uko. Tumekusoma na tumejua wewe ni mtu aina gani. Tuliongea na wewe bila kukujua vizuri.. ulikuwa na Biblia.

“Ni vizuri umetoa hii vita mapema kwa sababu ungetoa baada ya second term ungetusumbua,” Gachagua said.

Translated: (And the President did very well to bring this fight to the people of the mountain because we have come to know him. Before, we did not know him well, but now we do, don’t we? Now we are speaking to you as you are. We have studied you and understand the kind of person you are. We spoke with you before really knowing you well… you even had a Bible. It is good that you brought this fight early because if you had done it after the second term, it would have been difficult for us) Gachagua said.

The former Mathira MP mentioned that a new political movement emerging from the Mt Kenya region would surpass the impact of the 2002 realignment, which propelled former President Mwai Kibaki to power and ended Daniel Moi’s 24-year rule.

“The political movement that would start in this mountain, 2002 will look like a joke. We shall join other Kenyans to get on the right trajectory and define our destiny,” he stated.

Gachagua’s statement comes amid speculation about the formation of a new political coalition. Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka recently confirmed ongoing discussions with the former Deputy President to create a fresh alliance.

“We will talk to everyone going forward to build a strong coalition. What I can say is that there will come a time when we will ask everyone to validate their membership in Azimio and expand,” Kalonzo said.

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo, a close ally of Kalonzo, revealed that plans for the coalition are progressing rapidly. He hinted that the new political outfit could take shape by Christmas, with efforts focused on bringing like-minded parties together.

“We are working on the new coalition and looking for new partners, the coalition should be in place by Christmas. We are first making sure we have as many like-minded parties as possible,” Maanzo said.

If finalized, this coalition could redefine Kenya’s political dynamics ahead of the 2027 Election.