Churchill show comedienne Nasra Yusuf is in mourning following the loss of her unborn child.

Nasra and her husband Director Rashid announced their loss on social media saying they had been broken.

Nasra said she was excited to welcome her baby and had everything figured out for it in her mind. But tragedy struck even before they could know the gender of the baby.

“Losing my little angel before I even met him/her makes it even harder to process I was way too excited for this journey, I had everything, from the name, to the sort of life he/she would have all figured out in my mind..ooh how I wish I just saw your little face my baby,” Nasra wrote.

Nasra at the same time praised Rashid for being there for her during their difficult period.

“And finally they say everything happens for a reason and I do agree, because during this difficult process, I got to see what kind of a man I was really married to. Manze this man was broken, I’d never seen him that sad, but still, he chose to be strong for me, comforting me when he also needed to be comforted and going above and beyond to ensure that I got the best treatment,” she wrote.

Nasra added: “His constant reassurance that “babe Niko hapa, we will go through this pamoja and tutakuwa sawa pamoja “meant a lot..hey babe, I appreciate you more now and I love you more now, and I’ll always choose you above anyone and anything, I always have and I always will.”

Nasra and Rashid, who is also a comedian on Churchill Show, got married on the 25th of April 2021.

They announced the pregnancy news last month, with Nasra writing: “This is the happiest I have been in a long time. I’m in love with a human I haven’t met yet… Can’t wait to meet you my baby, imagine having a child with the Love of your life. I love you, director Rashid.”

Our sincerest condolences to Nasra and Rashid.