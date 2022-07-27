Sauti Sol’s lead singer Bien Aime Baraza is the proud owner of ‘The Manhattan Ke Bar and Grill’.

The entertainment joint is located on the first floor of Imaara Mall along Mombasa road. It is said Bien partnered with some of his friends to venture into the business.

Bien spoke to Spmbuzz about the project revealing that he needed a joint where he can have fun. The singer said he never goes out anymore because his relationship with clubs is usually transactional.

“Nilikuwa tu na try ku create environment yenye pia mimi naweza have fun. I realized in my life, I don’t go out more often,” Bien said.

He added: “ realized I get paid whenever I go out and it made my relationships with clubs more transactional and that is when I made a vow to build my own spot where I can feel good and have people have fun with me.”

On matter smusic, Bien said he will be dropping a new project on Friday, July 29 dubbed ‘Inauma’.

He also spoke about his creative process. “I prefer going to the forests, to the wilderness somewhere with no network coverage somewhere with little interruptions to help me create.”