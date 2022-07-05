Fans of Chris Brown in Kenya are in for another treat from the American R&B sensation if recent reports are anything to go by.

News reaching us indicate that Chris Brown is scheduled for a show in Nairobi this August.

This is according to Kenyan DJ and talent manager, DJ Slahver. He claims Chris Brown will be performing at the Carnivore Grounds on August 26, 022.

“Midnight in Africa concert with Chris Brown happening on August 26th at Carnivore Grounds, Nairobi.