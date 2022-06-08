Sarah Kabu has cautioned fellow married women against being too comfortable in their marriages.

According to the Director of Bonfire Adventures, married women could become single mothers with the snap of a finger.

Sarah Kabu spoke during Akothee’s book and album launch over the weekend, noting the self-proclaimed president of single mothers had inspired her.

“Even if we are saying we are in the government as goat wives, every goat wife is a potential single mother. It is good to know the other side of what happens because when you are a goat wife, you can easily find yourself a single mother. With a click of a button, you have jumped to becoming a single mum,” she told Mpasho.

“Married women are potential single mothers. Nowadays, you’ll find that something small will happen and you’re a single mother. You find that you were living in Runda in your beautiful home, driving your Range Rover then all of a sudden, you’re done. That is why you find some who end up stranded and others sink into depression after the end of their marriages,” she added.

‘The Comfort Zone is Dangerous’

The award-winning businesswoman advised women to get out of their comfort zones and work on a contingency plan.

“As a woman, you can work hard and feed your children without depending on a man and you still love the man who is the father of your children. We need to know that women, the comfort zone is dangerous. Learn to look for your own money as a woman. I am challenged by her(Akothee). Learn to rise above the comfort zone because you do not know what tomorrow holds. Learn to fend for yourself,” Mrs Kabu insisted.

Also Check Out: Simon Kabu Speaks on Marriage to Sarah Kabu and Rumored Pregnancy

Sarah also spoke about her rant in April when she accused her husband Simon Kabu of taking their kids away. The kids had been taken by Simon’s 24-year-old daughter, whom Sarah says owes her an apology.

“I was trending because I was defending my children I feel they are very precious and nobody should pull such a string just because you have some rights. That one was something that even the strongest woman that you see, if you really want to touch her or shake her, touch her children,” she said.

‘Dramas Happening Behind The Scenes’

Sarah Kabu said it was traumatizing not having her two children for more than a week.

“It took me 10 good days without access to my children and it was traumatizing. People would only see one post but I was going through a tough time.

“Everything has not been ironed out since I have not received an apology from the girl. There are still other dramas happening but people just see the tip of the iceberg on social media. You don’t see the big issues. There are a lot of dramas happening in the family that I will not want to discuss on social media but I am a strong woman. I now will be able to sort it off social media,” Sarah Kabu said.

How about speculation that she is expecting a third child with Simon Kabu?

“When the right time comes we will speak about it,” Sarah said.