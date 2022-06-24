Last month, we told you how revered actress Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress “ingested a balloon” in a bid to lose weight.

This was after she was declared Class 1 Obese bordering Class 2. Kate underwent a gastric balloon procedure at Nairobi Bariatric Center and began her journey to lose weight and lead a healthier lifestyle.

This week, the former ‘mother-in-law’ actress provided her fans with an update on her progress.

Taking to Instagram, Kate Actress shared a photo after a sweaty workout at the gym. She said she has since lost six kilos and lots of inches.

The thespian also noted a gastric balloon procedure is not a quick fix, with hard work and dieting still required.

“Till we get it right 💪🏾 6kgs down, lots of inches lost. A gastric balloon is NOT a quick fix, its a step in the right direction, you still have to put in the work, eat right, portion control,” she wrote.

Kate Actress also shared a video flaunting and whining her waist while singing along to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’.

You just have to see this for yourself.