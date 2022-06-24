A man who hitched a ride on a helicopter carrying Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Peter Munya has been arrested.

The ‘Jame Bond’ moment occurred on Wednesday at Kiegoi market in Igembe South, Meru county.

The man had been arrested shortly after the incident but police let him go saying he appeared to be out of his mind.

“We did not hold him because we suspected he might cause trouble in the cells, so we let him go,” said Igembe South police boss Mr Hussein Ali.

But on Thursday, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the man was rearrested.

“The culprit in this incident is in police custody and the Authority is coordinating with law enforcement agencies to ensure due course of the law as espoused in the Civil Aviation Act and Regulations,” read the statement.

The Authority condemned the incident, warning that any persons found within a chopper’s proximity during take-off will face the law.

“The authority categorically emphasizes that hanging on to choppers poses an unnecessary danger to persons and property. Members of the public seen to approach the aircraft landing and take-off sites will be held culpable,” KCAA wrote.

