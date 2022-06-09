Actress Joy Karambu Furaha, who starred as Kawira on Citizen TV’s Papa Shirandula, has for the first time opened up about her failed marriage.

In a YouTube interview with Hiram Maina, Joy Kawira disclosed she separated from her husband Ephantus Wahome two years ago. The two got married in 2014, meaning their marriage lasted about six years.

“I said it is a wrap, I quit. When you see you don’t know where the relationship is heading to, you say for the sake of your own peace and that of the other person, you go your separate ways,” she said.

Kawira Joy said she even remembers the exact time she left the marriage. It was on Tuesday, 16th June 2020 at 4 PM.

When asked why she remembers every detail of the day she walked away, Joy said: “That is a woman for you.”

The Vioja Mahakamani actress said she kept her marital status a secret to allow herself time to heal.

“I am almost there but it will take some time. 6 years in the game can’t go just like that. When you see something that you don’t know where it is heading to, you better go your way for the sake of your own peace,” she advised.

Joy at the same time advised couples to walk out if the marriage is not working.

“The thing about ‘till death do us part’ is never that serious. You can get into marriage but later find out you made the wrong decision, please go out, do not stay there. Just quit, you will live to fight another day,” she said.

Joy said she is currently in a strong relationship with Jesus while raising her twin son and daughter.

