Farouk Kibet to Uhuru: Step Back and Let President Ruto Govern

Farouk Kibet, President William Ruto’s henchman, launched a direct attack on former President Uhuru Kenyatta for his continued involvement in the nation’s political affairs. He accused Uhuru of stirring unrest among the youth and interfering with the governance of the country.

Speaking in West Pokot on Saturday, May 3, 2025, Farouk Kibet voiced his concerns over the former president’s recent comments, which he believes encourage lawlessness and political instability. Kibet suggested that Uhuru should step back and allow President Ruto to govern as he was allowed to during his 10 years in office.

Kibet argued that while many may have disagreed with Uhuru’s leadership, it was essential for the former president to show respect for Kenya’s democratic process and the current administration.

“We are asking the retired president to respect Kenyans. You can’t be a retired head of state and then incite the public. He should allow the current president to govern. He was president for ten years; we were not happy with his regime, but we put up with it and allowed him to work. Every morning, he wakes up to incite; he doesn’t want peace for this country. We tell him he will be defeated,” Kibet stated.

Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent remarks urging the youth to rise up against bad governance have sparked unease within the ruling government, with some supporters of Ruto regime interpreting his words as inflammatory. The former president has called on young people to challenge those in power and demand accountability, a message that some see as a direct challenge to the government.

Uhuru Kenyatta Urges Youth to Challenge Power Structures

Uhuru Kenyatta doubled down on his calls for youth activism, suggesting that the government becomes uneasy whenever young people voice their concerns. Speaking at the wedding reception of James Kimoi, the son of KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, on Friday, May 2, 2025, the former president humorously acknowledged that despite holding strong political views, he had chosen to keep a lower profile.

“These days, I don’t have much to say. Nobody wants to listen to a politician who, every time he opens his mouth, seems to get himself in trouble with the powers that be, so I’d rather keep my mouth shut,” Uhuru shared.

While acknowledging that his political instincts still run deep, Uhuru explained that he had decided to step away from active political engagement.

“You know, I tell people that I had a biological father who was a politician who put political genes in my system, and they are still there, but now they are lying low,” he remarked.

He also shared a personal reflection about his late political mentor, President Daniel Moi, who, he said, had taught him invaluable lessons about leadership. Uhuru emphasized that Moi was never intimidated by young people who challenged his administration, in contrast to today’s leadership, which, according to him, seems to panic when confronted by youth.

“But I also had a political father (Moi), and you know he wasn’t scared of young people like some people around here today. When young people talk, they panic,” Uhuru pointed out.

In his message to the youth, Uhuru encouraged them to stand firm and not be intimidated by the current power structures. He reminded them that they hold the key to shaping Kenya’s future and that they should not be afraid to rise up and make their voices heard.

“You guys are the future, don’t be cowed, start now. Who knows what God has in store for you? We are there to support you,” he declared.