Geoffrey Mosiria Proposes Reparations for Jalang’o Over Kisii Witches’ Meeting Comments

Nairobi County Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has proposed hefty reparations for Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, over his controversial remarks about overhearing a secret witches’ meeting in Kisii.

In a statement released on Monday, Mosiria acknowledged that Jalang’o’s comments were likely intended as a joke. However, he stressed that the remarks had caused significant offense to the Kisii community and urged the MP to make reparations to calm the situation. Mosiria called for Jalang’o to take responsibility by meeting with Kisii elders to discuss the matter further.

As part of his proposed reparations, Mosiria suggested that Jalang’o bring 1,000 cows, 2,000 goats, 3,000 male sheep, and 1,000 pots of busaa (fermented alcohol) to facilitate the meeting with the elders. The animals, Mosiria explained, would need to be slaughtered as part of a symbolic act to seek forgiveness. Additionally, he recommended that Jalang’o be accompanied by the Luo Council of Elders to the meeting to ensure the discussions proceed smoothly.

“We will meet at Manga Hills, where, as elders, we will deliberate on the matter. If you fulfill these requirements, forgiveness will be granted. In the meantime, everything is going well with the lighting. Kudos, MP Japho,” Mosiria stated, referencing the positive work done by area MP Japhet Nyakundi in improving local infrastructure.

Mosiria also took the opportunity to school Jalang’o on Kisii cultural norms, emphasizing the importance of privacy in the community. He explained that public discussions of private matters, especially those related to secrecy, are highly discouraged in the Gusii culture.

“If you saw witches meeting in secrecy, you should have kept it to yourself. Among the Abagusii, we take it seriously when people speak publicly about matters done in private. For the record, we are not witches; such meetings do not exist in our homeland, Gusii,” Mosiria added.

He further emphasized, “What is done in secrecy should remain a secret. Talking about it publicly is where one goes wrong. We deserve a little respect, just a little.”

The controversy stemmed from Jalang’o’s remarks at a fundraising event in Kitutu Chache North constituency, where he joked about the widespread Kisii stereotype of witchcraft, particularly nightrunning. The MP had been praising local MP Japhet Nyakundi for his achievements when he shared an anecdote about stumbling upon a supposed witches’ meeting during his stay at Marani Simba Lodge.

“I slept at Marani Simba Lodge, and while there, I stumbled upon a meeting of about 12 people and decided to eavesdrop. I then discovered that they were witchdoctors,” Jalang’o said.

The former comedian further narrated, “They were discussing how Japho (MP Japhet Nyakundi) had impacted their work—the ones who engage in night-running—because Japho had decided to bring electricity everywhere. Now their activities have been hindered because some of those street lights are motion-detected.”

The remarks sparked outrage across the Kisii community, prompting Jalang’o to issue a public apology on social media.

“My heart is heavy seeing my words misquoted. I hold deep love and respect for the Kisii community — they are my family, my friends, and my people. I would never insult them. Please watch the full clip. Let’s stand for truth, not division,” Jalang’o said.