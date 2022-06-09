Citizen TV news presenter-turned-president Lulu Hassan has addressed the people of Tanzania for the first time after Stevo Simple Boy “swore her in” as their Head of State.

Stevo Simple Boy has lit the internet these last couple of days following his guest appearance on comedian Oga Obinna’s KulaCoolerShow posted to YouTube on Monday, June 6.

In fact, one would be mistaken to think Simple Boy is a comedian. Like I’ve always said, Stevo Simple Boy is a legend.

Short clips of the hilarious 46-minute interview have been spreading like wildfire on social media, one of which sees Stevo Simple Boy wrongly identify Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan as Lulu Hassan.

And when asked what is the name of Rashid Abdalla’s wife, Stevo said he didn’t know.

It did not take long before Lulu Hassan and her husband Rashid Abdalla joined in on the fun. The news-anchoring couple reshared the clip on their socials on Wednesday and helped spread the cheer that Stevo Simple Boy started.

Rashid Abdalla on his part wrote: “Chairman @ogaobinna hii imenimaliza. @stevosimpleboy8 😂😂😂 sisemikitu bro. #kulacoolershow #aminakwadua #raisnisamiasuluhuhassan.”

While Lulu Hassan accepted the presidency and sent out her regards to her citizens.

“Ni mimi Rais Wenu, Nawasalimu sana😂😂 #justforgags” she joked.