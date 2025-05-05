Junet Dismisses ‘Ruto Must Go’ Slogan, Mocks Opposition Agenda

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has slammed the opposition’s newly formed alliance, saying it lacks a solid agenda for Kenyans.

While addressing an interdenominational church service in Migori County—an event President William Ruto also attended—Junet questioned the coalition’s credibility, saying its leaders have yet to clearly state what they plan to deliver to the people.

He also took aim at the alliance’s popular slogan, “Ruto Must Go,” arguing that the phrase has become repetitive and ineffective over the years.

“That slogan doesn’t need an official launch,” Junet said. “You can just shout it into a microphone in Nairobi. We have heard it for years. They said, ‘Moi Must Go,’ when I was in primary school. We said ‘Uhuru Must Go’ until he completed his term.”

Shifting focus to national unity, Junet reiterated ODM’s support for a broad-based coalition committed to bringing Kenyans together and ensuring fair development across all regions.

“We signed 10 agreements to bring Kenyans together, and we will stick by them,” he affirmed.

Junet further declared his firm support for President Ruto, distancing himself from internal critics within the ODM party.

“I want to remind some ODM leaders who sometimes go overboard that there is no place for insulting the government or the president. That’s their own memorandum of understanding,” he said.

He closed by calling for unity and mutual respect in Kenya’s multiparty democracy, urging leaders to stay focused and patriotic.

“We know where we stand and where we are going. Let’s stay united as a country. Kenya is a multiparty democracy, and every party has its strongholds.”