The Russian invasion of Ukraine has dealt a blow to Sauti Sol and their loyal fans in Europe.

The Award-winning boy band has been forced to postpone its planned tour of Europe after failing to secure UK visas.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the ‘Live And Die in Afrika’ hitmakers said despite applying for the visas in time, the ongoing Ukraine crisis had caused delays.

“It’s with the utmost regret that we once again postpone our shows in Europe. Despite applying in time, we are informed by the UK embassy that delays occasioned by the Ukraine crisis have made it increasingly difficult to procure the necessary travel visa in a timely manner,” the statement read in part.

“It is with heavy hearts that we disappoint our fans and only hope to make it up to everyone that looked forwards to joining us.”

Sauti Sol assured their fans that their tickets are still valid as they work on setting new dates.

“We are working with the UK venues and promoters to have the rescheduled dates announced next week when we have word of when the UK Visas will be granted. All tickets will remain valid,” the band wrote.

This is the second time Sauti Sol have had to cancel their shows in the UK.

The band had planned shows in Portugal, London, and the Netherlands on June 24, 25 and 28 respectively.