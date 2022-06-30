Raila Odinga has once again challenged his main presidential rival William Ruto to resign from the government instead of faulting it.

In a TV interview Tuesday night, the Azimio flagbearer said it was unfair for the DP to criticize an administration he is part of.

“It is unfair for somebody who is earning a salary, has got over 250 security of government defending him, using government vehicles and equipment to do the campaigns to come out and say he is not in government,” Odinga said.

The ODM leader also rubbished Ruto’s claims that he(Raila) replaced him in the Jubilee government. Raila said it is Ruto who earns a salary as Deputy President and not him.

“He claims he was removed from government, if that is so, then do the decent thing that most responsible people do, resign,” Odinga said.

The former Prime Minister mentioned his father – the first vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga – as an example of a leader who did the right thing after falling out with President Jomo Kenyata.