Dennis Karani Gachoki, the man who was arrested for the killing of Samuel Mugoh Muvota in Mirema, Nairobi, has been freed.

Milimani resident Magistrate Caroline Muthoni Wednesday released Karani unconditionally after the prosecuting counsel informed the court there was no evidence linking him to the daylight murder.

Detectives had claimed Karani was the getaway driver and were given 14 days to complete investigations.

“Having no evidence from the prosecution linking the suspect to the murder, I hereby release him and close the miscellaneous file,” the magistrate ruled.

Dennis Karani however faced other charges at Makadara Law Courts on Tuesday.

The investigating officer Kapario Lekakeny told the court that Karani was charged with three criminal counts among them stealing and stupefying in order to commit a felony.

Accused Allegedly Stole Sh1.2 million

The accused allegedly drugged two businessmen and stole Sh1.2 million from them.

Karani allegedly committed the offences on June 24, 2021, at MUFU Height along Mirema road, in Kasarani, Nairobi, jointly with others not before the court.

“…with intent to commit a felony namely stealing, Dennis drugged David Manali Kaikai with unknown drugs and stole Sh279,000 from account number 047019115261 held at Equity Bank, Sh122,000 from account number 0116502164900 held at Co-operative bank, Sh 13,000-from M-Pesa account number 0721510640 held at Safaricom, a mobile phone make Huawei P30 worth Sh 28,500, a laptop HP Pavilion 17 worth Sh97,137 and a speaker make Harman Kardon valued at Sh 25,000, all valued at KSh 564,637,” the charge sheet read.

“In count two the accused is alleged to have dragged Martin Nambale Wanjala on June 24th 2021 at MUFU Height along Mirema road in Kasarani Sub County within Nairobi County, jointly with others before the court, stole Sh490,356 from account number 0480180309140 held at Equity Bank, Laptop HP pro worthy Sh40,000 and mobile phone make Infinix HOT 7 WORTHY Sh14,00, all valued at Sh 544,356.”

Karani is also wanted in different courts for other crimes.