I started a film studio in 2016 along Thika Road, and this has grown to be something fulfilling. I recently released my second short film, The Last Letter, which is available on YouTube.

Through the years I have been in the film industry, my key driver has been the state of today’s world. I want to be part of the solution and not the problem.

I have first learned to build mutual understanding with every stakeholder, which has profoundly created one principle; even if the other person is wrong, it doesn’t mean that I am right.

When it comes to people who have influenced my career, my parents come first. I was raised with the notion that nobody will ever make big or small decisions for me. My father was a disciplinarian and is still keen on how I carry myself. My mother has been an all-time inspiration. She tells me to always look beyond my interests.

I have had numerous business partners in various endeavours, and even though I can’t mention them all, my mentor Steve Kimaru remains a friend and one of the truest people I have known. I would not have started a studio without help and input from Steve.

I have had my wins, which I celebrate, like having my latest film premiere and screen at IMAX theatre. My modern studio is also an accomplishment I am proud of as I compete with bigger players in the film industry.

Every day I enter my studio, there’s a film to be edited, a script to brainstorm, and a photoshoot to be planned. It’s a shoot-edit routine for me. Music videos are my favorite; here, the challenge of screenwriting, capturing emotions, and coming up with something fascinating is not a thing for lazy people.

The camera is my obsession, and it’s either a film is good, or I did not shoot it. The film industry is very competitive, and there are opportunities for camerawork, lights for film, make-up, directing and photography, among others. As long as I can do any, I’m up for the task.

To the youth, first remember there’s no luck in life; it’s the extra mile in every endeavour that counts. One has got to push themselves because nobody is going to do it for them.