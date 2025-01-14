Ministry of Health Announces Bangladesh Scholarships for Kenyan Medical Students.. How To Apply

Kenyan students can now apply for a scholarship program offered by the Bangladesh Government, according to a notice issued on Monday by the Ministry of Health. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to enroll in various medical and dental institutions in the Asian nation.

“The Ministry of Health is in receipt of communication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs regarding Scholarships in medical fields from the Government of Bangladesh to be offered under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” part of the statement read.

“In this connection, they have announced admission for foreign students in Bangladesh Government Medical and Dental Colleges for the academic year 2024-2025.”

The notice further stated that there are 221 available slots for foreign students, with 117 already set aside for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries. Five of the remaining positions have been allocated under the Bangladesh Government’s Scholarship program, leaving Kenyan applicants with 99 slots to compete for.

Additionally, the Ministry indicated that individuals may also consider openings in private medical and dental institutions. Those interested are advised to submit their applications through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs, attaching all necessary academic documentation, before the March 15, 2025 deadline.

Prospective students aiming to join non-government medical or dental colleges should submit their applications online. Further details on both options are accessible at https://www.health.go.ke/Adverts/courses-and-scholarships.