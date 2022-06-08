Bold Network Africa founder Makena Njeri says fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ community is necessary even though it exposes them to danger.

Makena said running the Bold Network foundation has not been easy but giving up was not an option.

“Activism has exposed me to danger if I think about it. But what else are we supposed to do?” they posed.

“It’s either I will be bold and continue being bold about it, or give up and just disappear. If I do that(give up), what impact will I have created for people, not only the queer but even young people who want to be bold in whatever they are pushing?”

Makena Njeri said they are constantly facing discrimination and judgement from society.

“I am always discriminated against. Every time I go on social media, I am constantly being judged and corrected about being me. It doesn’t bother me anymore since it’s part of the job I do. It hurts that letting people in your life can make them bash you.

“We understand that this is the work that we need to do and we speak to our God to protect us and keep on the work without fear,” Makena was quoted as saying by Mpasho.

They also spoke about their religious beliefs, saying there’s a lot of hypocrisy in the church.

“My relationship with the church became difficult after I came out. I look at it as a building. I don’t need to enter a building for my relationship with God to be seen. My relationship with God is very personal. At this particular time, I don’t think am okay sitting in those spaces. One of the biggest challenges is religious leaders. There is a lot of hypocrisy.

“I don’t think there is a human being who is lesser than the other. Practice what you teach.”