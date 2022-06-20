A waiter at a restaurant in Nairobi admitted to stealing from his employer, saying his salary had been delayed.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Caroline Njagi, Kevin Kisekwa admitted to stealing Sh24,000 from Sizzling Grill restaurant along Moi Avenue on February 26.

In mitigation, Kisekwa asked to be pardoned saying the eatery he had worked for for eight years owed him his salary.

“Your honour they were delaying in paying me my salary balance and that’s why I decided to pay myself,” said Kisekwa.

The accused also mentioned he had a wife and a six -month child that he had to take care of.

The magistrate ordered that a probation report be presented on Thursday next week before sentencing Kisekwa.