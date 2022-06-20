Eric Omondi’s ex-girlfriend Chantal Juliet Grazioli has maintained that her boyfriend, Nicola Traldi, assaulted her.

The allegations were first brought to light by Eric Omodi last week, with a section of internet users brushing it off as another of the comedian’s stunts.

But Chantal responded to the doubters on Sunday, insisting that the physical abuse is not a joke.

“I saw some people taking this as a joke. It’s not a joke! I can’t walk properly I’m injured and broken… violence is not something to be taken lightly or joked about, there are people going through it,” Chantal wrote.

Miss Chanty also narrated how Nicola Traldi allegedly broke into her house and attacked her on Friday, June 17 after coming home while drunk. Apparently, Chantal had refused to let him into the house to avoid a confrontation.

Chantal also noted this was not the first time Nicola had assaulted her.

She wrote: “This is to bring to the public limelight that Nicola Traldi came drunk, agitated and broke into my house Friday 17th morning since I had refused to let him in as I didn’t want any confrontations with him while drunk. He assaulted me really badly and pushed me down the stairs as you saw from the video that was posted by @ericomondi. The photos posted as well are from previous assaults, it being not the 1st, the 2nd, the 3rd and unaccountable times that Nicola has assaulted and threatened me.”

“On numerous occasions, he has asked me to shun away from the media which I did due to fear of being humiliated and assaulted. I was afraid to come out but on Friday being the worst, I reached out to my mum to no avail, in the meantime my neighbors, security and caretaker came to my rescue. I reached out to Eric who was able to come through and assisted me from there henceforth and also came out to the public on my behalf,” she added.

Chantal lamented that despite reporting to the police, Nicola was yet to be arrested.

She also mentioned that Nicola, while assaulting her, threatened to do it again. He allegedly claimed that nothing would be done to him because he is well connected.

“We followed all the protocols that were required from us by the police and hospital ( both private and public) but until now Nicola has not been arrested and he took my sim card, my phone, car keys and my house keys.

“While he was assaulting me, he threatened me that he would come back and do it again and there was nothing I would do because he knows the big people. This puts my life in danger since I have no idea what he will do next,” she wrote.

Miss Chanty also dismissed Nicola’s claims that he was being framed.

“If he claims that he is being framed why can he not present himself at the police station, he is not reachable either. It is traumatizing and not easy for me physically and emotionally, neither is it not easy for any form of GBV victims irrespective of who is involved and especially those who cannot come out and speak about it. Majority are helplessly dying in silence. It is very very sad GBV is not taken seriously in this country,” Chantal concluded.