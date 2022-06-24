Detectives in Nairobi on Thursday rescued 60 victims of human trafficking at an apartment in Tassia, Embakasi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) said the victims aged between 14 and 50 years old were set to be sold as slaves overseas.

They had reportedly been trafficked into Kenya from two neighbouring countries.

Acting on intelligence leads, detectives based at DCI’s Transnational & Organized Crime Unit, augmented by Embakasi-based officers while on a scrupulous crackdown on illegal immigrants, traced the victims to a residential apartment within Tassia.

“After securing the perimetre of the premise, the perceptive officers gained entry into the apartment, only to be greeted with hysterical faces of the victims, inhumanely bundled up in one room.

“Upon further inquiries, it was established that the 60 victims had been ferried to the location temporarily, as the traffickers sought alternative ways of transporting them outside the country undetected,” the DCI said.

During the crackdown, detectives arrested three suspects of Somali origin were arrested on suspicion of being part of a larger human trafficking syndicate operating across the Horn of Africa.

The three were identified as Mohammed Omar Aden, 29, Halima Mohammed Osman, 43, and 23-year-old Sala Yusuf.

The victims and the suspects were held at different police stations in Nairobi pending legal procedures.