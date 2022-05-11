Silver cyprinid, popularly known as omena, is one of the most nutritious foods available locally. Its main source is Lake Victoria.

Omena is most loved by varied cultures present in the East African country, and it is not only loaded with numerous nutrients but also may reduce certain risk factors for a range of diseases.

This article will explore the health benefits of eating omena based on its nutritional content.

Nutritional facts of omena (Silver cyprinid)

* Calories (kcal) 210

* Fat 10 g

* Saturated fat 2.2 g

* Polyunsaturated fats 2.6 g

* Monounsaturated fats 3.8 g

* Cholesterol 85 mg

* Sodium 3.668 mg

* Potassium 544 mg

* Total Carbohydrate 0 g

* Food fiber 0 g

* Sugar 0 g

* Protein 29 g

* Vitamin A 40 IU

* Vitamin C 0 mg

* Vitamin D 69 IU

* Vitamin B6 0.2 mg

* Vitamin B12 0.9 μg

* Calcium 232 mg

* Iron 4.6 mg

* Magnesium 69 mg

Benefits of eating omena

After learning its nutritional value, let’s now take a look at the benefits of eating omena:

1. It improves brain functionality

Omena contains vital phosphorus and protein that boosts the working of the brain by stimulating brain nerves to ensure optimal functioning, thus boosting intelligence, especially for children under 10 years.

2. It makes the skin smooth and supple

Tired of fighting off acne in your skin? Medications are not working? Then you should consider adding omena to your diet. Silver cyprinid contains omega-3 and selenium, essential minerals for preventing acne and delaying skin wrinkling. It also has Vitamin E, which helps in vision, reproduction, and the health of your blood, brain, and skin.

3. It is good for heart health

Omena contains polyunsaturated fats, which reduce the rates of cholesterol that may expose one to severe heart attacks and stroke. These fatty acids are also important in elevating nerve function and muscle coordination.

4. Helps in the production of red blood cells

Silver cyprinid is rich in vitamin B12, which is necessary for producing red blood cells and regulating the health of the central nervous system.

5. It is rich in potassium

Omena is particularly high in potassium, a principal nutrient involved in regulation of heartbeat, proper functioning of the muscles and nerves, and is vital for synthesizing protein and metabolizing carbohydrates.

6. It helps in fighting diseases like cancer

The quantity of calcium and Vitamin D in Omena beats nutritional values available in other fish. As much as calcium will help you maintain strong bones and heat muscles, its combination with Vitamin D aids in protecting against cancer, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

7. It boosts growth and development

Omena is a great source of iron, a needed mineral in the generating hemoglobin that transports oxygen to the tissues. Your body also needs iron to make erythroferrone hormone, a regulator for hepcidin, the homeostatic hormone controlling plasma iron levels and total body iron.