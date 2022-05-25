Rapper Hubert Nakitare, popularly known by his stage name Nonini, has officially quit the “insanity” that is Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

The US-based rapper Tuesday announced has terminated his membership with the CollectiveManagement Organization(CMO).

Taking to social media, Nonini shared a letter signed by MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua confirming he is no longer a member of the body.

Nonini applied to terminate his membership with MCSK in a notice dated February 17, 2021. The termination came into effect on 18th May 2022.

“We refer to the above and your notice of membership termination dated 17th, February 2021.

“Please note that your membership at Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has been terminated effective May 18, 2022, as per article 9(e) of Articles of Association of MCSK. We wish you all the best in your endeavors,” the letter reads. Nonini, who is currently working on a new album, implied MCSK had failed in its mandate and said it was time to try something new. “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Moving on to something that actually works,” he wrote.