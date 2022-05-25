Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate shot to 3.3 percent on Tuesday, up from 2.2 percent recorded on Monday. On Sunday, the country reported a 0.9 percent positivity rate.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced 75 new positive cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 2,248.

51 of the new patients were Kenyans while 24 were foreigners. Thirty-nine are males while 36 are females.

Total confirmed positive cases rose to 324,349 and cumulative tests so far conducted were 3,653,013 as of Tuesday.

The new infections were detected in three counties; Nairobi (59), Nyeri (12) and Kiambu (4).

Total recoveries rose to 318,360 after 36 more patients recovered from the disease, all from the Home-Based and Isolation Care Program.

No death was recorded over the 24-hour period, meaning the total fatality count remained at 5,651.