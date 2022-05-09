Kiteto spoke to the Sunday Nation about her experience, her biggest challenges, and leadership style.

Rehema Kiteto, 25, is an assistant County Commissioner in Bomet County. She is the youngest national government administration officer in Kenya.

How do you describe yourself to your acquaintances?

There is always so much to tell. I am a social person. Many find me approachable. I am a leader, believer, reader and writer, with one children’s book under my name; Hell In The Backyard & Other Stories. I am a box checker, I mean someone who works or moves with lists that I keep checking whether they are done. I manifest my goals and dreams. That’s what I have come to learn about myself. Even where I am today, it’s something I had pictured although I had not envisioned exactly how it is today. I have seven siblings.

You became an assistant county commissioner last year, at 24. How has the experience been so far?

I wake up to go and learn every day. If not the law we are enforcing, or administration and the many national government departments that we are coordinating, then it is how to handle the people we are governing.

What leadership roles did you hold previously that prepared you for this?

I was a dormitory prefect at Mwasere Girls, then a class representative at Egerton University. I was also a youth leader in Kwale Youth Assembly, an organisation that is focused on pushing the youth agenda. Being a youth leader taught me how to handle different people, courtesy, and protocol when approaching or talking to seniors. It also made me understand partially about the three arms of government and how they operate.

Do you show up at events and people whisper about you to others?

Yes. And most times I feel terrible. Because it raises my insecurities. I sigh in relief when I find out that whatever they were talking about is something good about me, or they were consulting whether I’m actually the person they heard. Many quarters associate with the name but are yet to meet me in person.

What has been your biggest challenge so far?

Managing the publicity. With the emergence of digital media, we are seeing a rise in bloggers. So, I am mostly afraid of having my story twisted or given weird headlines.