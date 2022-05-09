From mothering quadruplets to raising a child on the streets of Nairobi, two Kenyan women shared their motherhood stories on Mother’s Day on Sunday, 8 May.

“When I learnt that I was going to have quadruplets, I was beyond shocked. Despite there being a history of having multiple children in our family, with several of my cousins already parents of multiples, I went to about five hospitals because I was in denial.

I have six girls under my care. My quadruplets and my niece are turning six while my eldest is 10. Every day I look at the quadruplets, I am extremely grateful because my pregnancy was difficult. I got admitted four times. After their birth, we had to stay in hospital for another three months and for two years I barely slept. I had a high turnover of nannies because most of them felt the responsibility was overwhelming. Still, if you ask me, taking care of the babies is much easier than carrying the pregnancy.

My life changed a lot after the birth of the quadruplets. I had to move to a bigger house and furnish the house afresh. It is an expensive blessing after all.

The quadruplets get sick, join school, and you have to buy similar items for everyone at the same time.

I have made several lifestyle adjustments as a way of saving money. For instance, I buy food from wholesale shops, meat directly from the slaughterhouse, and fruits and vegetables from open-air markets.

I also opted to live far away from the city where housing is cheaper, look for schools with sibling discounts, and cut down on travelling and holidays.

The journey is bumpy and rocky and can be sometimes emotionally draining. As it stands, my social life is non-existent because I constantly have to be available to my children.

To make my life easier, I have a strict schedule. From morning to evening, their routine is clear. By 6.30 pm all meals are usually ready because by 7.30 pm, they are asleep.

It was hard balancing my career and motherhood especially when they were younger. They would get sick frequently and I skipped work a lot. I eventually opted to quit my 9-5 high school teaching job.

I currently teach foreigners and diplomats Swahili virtually and mainly at night. The working hours are favourable because I am able to be present for my children during the day which is very important to me.

While the younger children tend to take a lot of my attention, I try to not forget the eldest one.