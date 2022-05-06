Fitness instructor Frankie Kiarie has spoken about his current relationship with Corazon Kwamboka.

The couple announced their breakup in February this year just months after welcoming their second child.

“I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on,” Kwamboka wrote at the time.

While neither Corazon nor Frankie revealed exactly why they went their separate ways, the mother of two appeared to give the biggest hint with a post on social media about a month ago.

The discernible quote read in part: “Let Go. Love them from a distance. Let them figure out their feelings, what they want in life, where they are going, and who they want to be.

While Corazon has been posting motivational quotes, Frankie on his part has been going about his business seemingly unbothered.

The fitness coach only recently revealed how they are currently faring. When asked if he is single, Frankie told Mpasho: “Am I single? Who said I’m single? I am single, I am in a relationship with God.”

He added: “I still have a relationship with Corazon no one walked out. I talk to her quite often and she is doing very well.”

Asked why women find him attractive, Frankie claimed: “Aside from everything else I am confident in how I carry myself. I am different. That attracts people to me.”