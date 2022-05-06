President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday at State House Nairobi, received a special message from Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The message was delivered by President Lourenço’s Special Envoy Ambassador Leovigildo Da Costa Silva who was accompanied by Ms. Efigenia Dos Jorge, the Charge d’affaires at the Embassy of Angola in Kenya.

Receiving the special message, President Kenyatta emphasized the need for Africa to speak with one voice on international issues that have a direct impact on the continent.

The President appreciated the existing strong relations and cooperation that have continued to benefit the people of Kenya and Angola.

Ambassador Da Costa Silva agreed that time has come for Africa to forge a united front at the global level to guard against external factors that have a negative effect on the continent’s progress.

Thanking Kenya for the role it played in securing peace in Angola, the Special Envoy said his country valued its partnership with Kenya.

Ambassador Da Costa Silva also took the opportunity to reiterate his country’s message of condolence to President Kenyatta and the people of Kenya following the death of former President Mwai Kibaki, saying the death of the former Head of State was not only a loss to Kenya but also to the whole continent and the world.

Earlier at another function at State House Nairobi, President Kenyatta bade farewell to Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya, Meles Alem Tekea.

President Kenyatta commended the outgoing Ethiopian Ambassador for working to enhance the bilateral relations between Kenya and Ethiopia which grew by leaps and bounds during his tour of duty in the country.

On his part, Ambassador Meles thanked President Kenyatta for his support which ensured his work and stay in Kenya was fruitful.

Present were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.