Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party Breaks Away from Kenya Kwanza

The Democratic Party of Kenya (DPK), led by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, has announced its decision to exit the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

In a letter dated March 7, 2025, and addressed to the Kenya Kwanza Coalition Secretariat, DPK Chairman Esau Kioni and Secretary General Jacob Haji formally communicated the party’s intention to leave. He cited shifting political dynamics that have rendered its continued membership untenable.

“Kindly take notice that our stay in Kenya Kwanza Coalition is no longer tenable due to the prevailing political developments,” the letter read in part.

The party invoked the Termination Clause (8) of the coalition agreement, setting its exit in motion within 30 days of issuing the notice.

“Democratic Party of Kenya, vide this letter, hereby gives a thirty (30) day notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the Termination Clause (8) in the Coalition Agreement,” the statement added.

The letter was also copied to the Registrar of Political Parties and the Secretary Generals of Ford Kenya, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and Maendeleo Chap Chap Party.

Muturi’s decision to cut ties with Kenya Kwanza comes amid his increasing criticism of the government, particularly after his son’s abduction in June 2024.