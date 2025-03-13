Kakamega Gang Busted for Running Illegal Police Cell, Extorting Locals

Days after authorities uncovered an illegal police patrol base in Uasin Gishu, law enforcement has arrested six people for running a makeshift police cell in Kakamega town, where they unlawfully detained and extorted unsuspecting victims.

The gang, which included a woman, had been impersonating police officers, terrorizing residents, and demanding bribes for fake offenses.

Authorities revealed that the group carried out false arrests, demanding Ksh300 for a victim’s release. Those unable to pay were locked in a crude detention facility and subjected to physical abuse.

Victims Rescued

Assistant Chief Isaac Ayumba, who reported the incident, revealed that many locals had already fallen prey to the gang’s ruthless tactics. The administrator was first tipped off about the illegal operation on the morning of Tuesday, March 11, by an elder from a neighboring sub-location. His swift intervention led to an investigation that exposed the shocking scheme.

During the police operation, officers rescued nine people who had been locked in the cell, many of them suffering serious injuries.

Victims described horrifying conditions inside the makeshift cell—a cramped, filthy room where men and women were detained together. With no sanitation facilities, they were forced to use buckets as toilets.

Despite the inhumane conditions, the gang provided food to those held captive, mimicking the operations of a real police station.

Authorities also recovered an assortment of weapons, including clubs, whips, and ropes, which the gang allegedly used to intimidate and assault victims.

Gang Exploited Crime-Ridden Area

Reports indicate that the gang had been running the illegal detention center for over a week, preying on residents while extorting money through intimidation and violence.

Locals believe the criminals took advantage of the high crime rates in the area—marked by drug trafficking, substance abuse, illicit alcohol trade, and child exploitation—to operate their extortion racket without raising suspicion.

Victims Speak Out

Lilian Chemayo, one of the victims, recounted her terrifying experience to Nation, explaining how she was ambushed at her home in the Alkarim Makaburini slums on March 5.

As she went about her daily chores, a group of men and women arrived unannounced, demanding to know why her daughter was not in school.

Before she could respond, one of the men suddenly attacked her from behind, forcing her to the ground.

The gang then dragged her to their makeshift cell within the neighborhood, where they continued to beat her before locking her up.

She remained in captivity until the following day when she was finally released after paying Ksh300.

Another victim, Mildred Ayuma, recalled how she was abducted from her doorstep on the evening of March 6 and taken to the illegal cell without any explanation.

Upon arrival, she witnessed a disturbing scene—other detainees being brutally caned as part of the gang’s extortion tactics.

Police Chief Issues Warning

Following the arrests, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja cautioned the public against setting up unauthorized police stations, stressing that all security operations must follow the proper legal framework.

Speaking in Mvita, Mombasa County, during the official commissioning of the Mbaraki Police Station on Wednesday, Kanja reaffirmed the National Police Service’s commitment to maintaining structured and lawful law enforcement.

“It is wrong to open a police station without following due process. Residents can engage in public participation through their leadership, after which the matter is forwarded to sub-county police heads before reaching my office. This is the proper procedure,” he stated.

Authorities have launched further investigations to determine whether more suspects are involved in the criminal network.