The government has released funds to support beneficiaries of the Inua Jamii and the Nutrition Improvement through Cash and Health Education (NICHE) programmes.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Public Service said it has credited Ksh8,601,957,000 to the accounts of 1,071,856 Inua Jamii beneficiaries.

Paments started on Thursday, May 5, 2022, with each beneficiary receiving Ksh8,000 being payment for November-December 2021 and January-February 2022 payment cycles.

Inua Jamii targets Orphans and Vulnerable Children, elderly persons and Persons with Severe Disabilities

The complimentary Nutrition Improvement through Cash and Health Education (NICHE) programme aims at combining social protection, nutrition, and child protection programmes for the country’s most affected regions.

The programme runs in the five major Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL), counties of Kitui, Kilifi, Marsabit, Turkana and West Pokot, where poverty is high.

“The Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes has adopted a multi-agency approach in the payment process involving the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, County Governments, Ministry of Health, elected leaders and Ministries’ field staff to ensure seamless coordination,” said the Ministry.