Deputy President William Ruto has lost popularity in the Coastal, Northern and Nyanza regions. This is according to a new poll conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA).

Between the period of February and April 2022, Ruto’s support in Nyanza dropped by 2 percent from 23 percent to 21 percent.

In the Northern region, the Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer lost 13 percent from 44 percent to 31 percent.

Ruto’s popularity in the Coastal region dropped from 34 percent to 26 percent, TIFA established in the survey released on Thursday, May 5.

On the other hand, the UDA party leader gained support in his home turf of Central Rift by 9 percent from 61 percent to 70 percent.

He gained another 4 percent in each of the Mt Kenya and Lower Eastern regions.

“Support for DP Ruto again remains statistically unchanged since TIFA’s last survey held in February, though this near-static overall figure obscures some changes in several zones,” TIFA reported.

Raila Odinga on his part lost some ground in Central Rift from 14 percent to 8 percent.

The ODM leader however gained support in the Lower Eastern region by 24 percent, in Nyanza (by 8 percent). In Coast, Northern and Western, TIFA recorded a 6 percent increase in each region.

Overall, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition flag-bearer gained popularity by 5 percent since TIFA’s last survey in February 2022.

TIFA however indicated that the imminent choice of running mates may affect the figures.

Ruto remains the most popular candidate with 39 percent compared to Raila’s 32 percent, with 16 per cent undecided voters.