GOtv Kenya Packages, Channels and Prices in 2022

If you are looking for the latest 2022 GOtv packages, channels, and prices, then you are at the right place. Currently, GOtv has 5 packages you can choose from.

GOtv was launched in Kenya in September 2011 by DSTV’s MultiChoice in line with the Government’s ambition to embrace a digital future. Since then, the terrestrial TV service has been providing world-class entertainment to its customers through its sports channels, music channels, movie channels, and other genre channels.

What are the GOtv packages in Kenya?

1. GOtv Lite with 20+ channels

2. GOtv Value with 35+ channels

3. GOtv Plus with 45+ channels

4. GOtv Max with 60+ channels

5. GOtv Supa with 70+ channels

GOtv packages Kenya and 2022 prices

All GOtv packages are to be paid monthly except for the GOtv Lite package, whose users can choose to either pay the subscription monthly, quarterly or yearly.

Here are the prices of GOtv packages 2022:

GOtv package Price 2022 GOtv Lite Ksh199 monthly, Ksh500 quarterly, Ksh1,200 yearly GOtv Value Ksh550 per month GOtv Plus Ksh870 per month GOtv Max Ksh1,150 per month GOtv Supa Ksh1,499 per month

GOtv Kenya channels 2022

The number of channels depends on the type of your subscription. More TV channels would mean you pay a handsome amount of money per month, thus subscribing to a higher bouquet. In this case, the most expensive GOtv package is GOtv Supa which costs Ksh1,499, while the cheapest package is GOtv Lite for Ksh199. Below is a list of GOtv channels per package.

GOtv Lite channels list 2022

1. Maisha Magic East

2. SuperSport Blitz



3. Jim Jam

4. Akili Kids

5. AFRO Music English

6. Faith TV

7. Islam Channel

8. Emmanuel TV

9. Al Jazeera

10. eTV Africa

11. Inooro TV

12. KBC

13. NTV

14. KTN

15. Citizen TV

16. K24

17. KTN News

18. TV47

19. KASS

20. Kameme TV

21. Classic FM

22. Radio Milele

23. Maisha FM

24. Hope FM

GOtv Value Channels list 2022

1. Africa Magic Epic

2. Real Time

3. E! Entertainment Television

4. Novela Magic

5. Africa Magic Family

6. Maisha Magic East

7. Maisha Magic Poa

8. Mambo Moto

9. M-Net Movies 4

10. B4U Movies

11. TNT Africa

12. National Geographic Wild

13. TL Novelas

14. SS Blitz Africa

15. SS Football Africa

16. SS SELECT Sports 1

17. SS SELECT Sport 2

18. SS LaLiga Africa

19. eTV Africa

20. Inooro TV

21. KBC

22. NTV

23. KTN

24. Citizen TV

25. K24

26. Kameme TV

27. TV47

28. KASS TV

29. Disney Junior

30. Da Vinci Kids

31. PBS Kids

32. Nickelodeon



33. Jim Jam

34. Akili Kids

35. TRACE Mziki

36. MTV Base

37. AFRO Music English

38. Faith TV

39. Islam Channel

40. Emmanuel TV

41. Al Jazeera

42. BBC World News

43. CNN International

44. Radio Milele

45. Maisha FM

46. Hope FM

47. Classic FM

48. KTN News

GOtv Plus channels list 2022

1. GO Channel

2. Maisha Magic East

3. Maisha Magic Family

4. Maisha Magic Poa

5. Maisha Magic Bongo

6. Novela Magic

7. Real Time

8. ROK 2

9. Star Life

10. CBS Reality

11. BET

12. Mambo Moto

13. Telemundo

14. Zee World

15. Discovery Family

16. NatGeo Wild

17. Discovery ID

18. Food Network

19. E! Entertainment

20. SS Blitz Africa

21. SS SELECT Sports 1

22. SS SELECT Sports 2

23. SS LaLiga Africa

24. SS Football Africa

25. ESPN

26. eTV Africa

27. Inooro TV

28. KBC

29. NTV

30. KTN

31. Citizen TV

32. K24

33. KTN News

34. Kameme

35. TV47

36. Nickelodeon

37. Akili Kids

38. Cartoon Network

39. Jim Jam

40. Disney Junior

41. PBS Kids

42. Da Vinci Kids

43. MTV Base

44. AFRO Music English

45. Trace Gospel

46. Trace Mziki

47. BBC World News

48. CNN International



49. Al Jazeera

50. M-Net Movies 4

51. Africa Magic Epic

52. B4U Movies

53. TNT Africa

54. Classic FM

55. Faith

56. Islam Channel

57. Emmanuel TV

58. Radio Milele

59. Maisha FM

60. Hope FM

GOtv Max channels list 2022

1. Telemundo

2. Real Time

3. Zee World

4. Star Life

5. Discovery Family

6. NatGeo Wild

7. Discovery ID

8. GO Channel

9. E! Entertainment

10. BET International

11. CBS Reality

12. Africa Magic Family

13. Maisha Magic East

14. Maisha Magic Bongo

15. Maisha Magic Family

16. Novela Magic

17. Maisha Magic Poa

18. Mambo Moto

19. TL Novelas

20. Food Network

21. ROK 2

22. Star Life

23. SuperSport Blitz Africa

24. ESPN

25. SS SELECT 1

26. SS SELECT Sports 2

27. SS Laliga

28. SS Football Africa

29. eTV Africa

30. Inooro TV

31. KBC

32. NTV

33. KTN

34. Citizen TV

35. K24

36. KTN News

37. TV47

38. KASS TV

40. Kameme TV

41. Nickelodeon

42. Disney Junior

43. Jim Jam

44. Da Vinci Kids

45. PBS Kids

46. Cartoon Network

47. Akili Kids

48. MTV Base

49. AFRO Music English

50. TRACE Mziki

51. Trace Gospel

52. Faith

53. Islam Channel

54. Emmanuel TV

55. BBC World News

56. CNN International

57. Al Jazeera

58. M-Net Movies 4

59. Africa Magic Epic

60. TNT Africa

61. B4U Movies

62. Classic FM

63. Radio Milele

64. Maisha FM

65. Hope FM

GOtv Supa channels list 2022

1. Telemundo

2. Real Time

3. Zee World

4. Star Life

5. Discovery Family

6. NatGeo Wild

7. National Geographic

8. Honey

9. Discovery ID

10. GO Channel

11. E! Entertainment

12. BET International

13. CBS Reality

14. Africa Magic Family

15. Maisha Magic East

16. Maisha Magic Bongo

17. Maisha Magic Family

18. Novela Magic

19. Maisha Magic Poa

20. Mambo Moto

21. WWE



22. Africa Magic Urban

23. Maisha Magic Plus

25. TL Novelas

26. Food Network

27. ROK 2

28. Star Life

29. SuperSport Blitz Africa

30. ESPN

31. SS SELECT 1

32. SS SELECT Sports 2

33. SS Laliga

34. SS Football Africa

35. eTV Africa

36. Inooro TV

37. KBC

38. NTV

39. KTN

40. Citizen TV

41. K24

42. KTN News

43. TV47

44. KASS TV

45. Kameme TV

46. Nickelodeon

47. Disney Junior

48. Jim Jam

49. Da Vinci Kids

50. PBS Kids

51. Cartoon Network

52. Akili Kids

53. Nick Jr

54. Nick Toons

55. Boomerang

56. MTV Base

57. AFRO Music English

58. TRACE Mziki

59. Trace Gospel

60. Faith

61. Islam Channel

62. Emmanuel TV

63. BBC World News

64. CNN International

65. Al Jazeera

66. M-Net Movies 4

67. Africa Magic Epic

68. TNT Africa

69. B4U Movies

70. ROK

71. KIX

72. Classic FM

73. Radio Milele

74. Maisha FM

75. Hope FM

How to change GOtv Kenya package online

You can always change your GOtv package depending on the amount of money you want to pay for your bouquet. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can change your GOtv package.

1. Visit https://www.gotvafrica.com/en-ke

2. Click ‘Self Service’

3. Login with your username or mobile and IUC number

4. Your GOtv account’s dashboard will open. Select ‘Build a Package’

5. Select your preferred package and click ‘Next’

6. Follow the prompts and click the method of payment to subscribe to the selected package. After making payments, you will have changed your GOtv package.