GOtv Kenya Packages, Channels and Prices in 2022

If you are looking for the latest 2022 GOtv packages, channels, and prices, then you are at the right place. Currently, GOtv has 5 packages you can choose from.
GOtv was launched in Kenya in September 2011 by DSTV’s MultiChoice in line with the Government’s ambition to embrace a digital future. Since then, the terrestrial TV service has been providing world-class entertainment to its customers through its sports channels, music channels, movie channels, and other genre channels.
What are the GOtv packages in Kenya?
1. GOtv Lite with 20+ channels
2. GOtv Value with 35+ channels
3. GOtv Plus with 45+ channels
4. GOtv Max with 60+ channels
5. GOtv Supa with 70+ channels
GOtv packages Kenya and 2022 prices
All GOtv packages are to be paid monthly except for the GOtv Lite package, whose users can choose to either pay the subscription monthly, quarterly or yearly.
Here are the prices of GOtv packages 2022:
|GOtv package
|Price 2022
|GOtv Lite
|Ksh199 monthly, Ksh500 quarterly, Ksh1,200 yearly
|GOtv Value
|Ksh550 per month
|GOtv Plus
|Ksh870 per month
|GOtv Max
|Ksh1,150 per month
|GOtv Supa
|Ksh1,499 per month
GOtv Kenya channels 2022
The number of channels depends on the type of your subscription. More TV channels would mean you pay a handsome amount of money per month, thus subscribing to a higher bouquet. In this case, the most expensive GOtv package is GOtv Supa which costs Ksh1,499, while the cheapest package is GOtv Lite for Ksh199. Below is a list of GOtv channels per package.
GOtv Lite channels list 2022
1. Maisha Magic East
2. SuperSport Blitz
3. Jim Jam
4. Akili Kids
5. AFRO Music English
6. Faith TV
7. Islam Channel
8. Emmanuel TV
9. Al Jazeera
10. eTV Africa
11. Inooro TV
12. KBC
13. NTV
14. KTN
15. Citizen TV
16. K24
17. KTN News
18. TV47
19. KASS
20. Kameme TV
21. Classic FM
22. Radio Milele
23. Maisha FM
24. Hope FM
GOtv Value Channels list 2022
1. Africa Magic Epic
2. Real Time
3. E! Entertainment Television
4. Novela Magic
5. Africa Magic Family
6. Maisha Magic East
7. Maisha Magic Poa
8. Mambo Moto
9. M-Net Movies 4
10. B4U Movies
11. TNT Africa
12. National Geographic Wild
13. TL Novelas
14. SS Blitz Africa
15. SS Football Africa
16. SS SELECT Sports 1
17. SS SELECT Sport 2
18. SS LaLiga Africa
19. eTV Africa
20. Inooro TV
21. KBC
22. NTV
23. KTN
24. Citizen TV
25. K24
26. Kameme TV
27. TV47
28. KASS TV
29. Disney Junior
30. Da Vinci Kids
31. PBS Kids
32. Nickelodeon
33. Jim Jam
34. Akili Kids
35. TRACE Mziki
36. MTV Base
37. AFRO Music English
38. Faith TV
39. Islam Channel
40. Emmanuel TV
41. Al Jazeera
42. BBC World News
43. CNN International
44. Radio Milele
45. Maisha FM
46. Hope FM
47. Classic FM
48. KTN News
GOtv Plus channels list 2022
1. GO Channel
2. Maisha Magic East
3. Maisha Magic Family
4. Maisha Magic Poa
5. Maisha Magic Bongo
6. Novela Magic
7. Real Time
8. ROK 2
9. Star Life
10. CBS Reality
11. BET
12. Mambo Moto
13. Telemundo
14. Zee World
15. Discovery Family
16. NatGeo Wild
17. Discovery ID
18. Food Network
19. E! Entertainment
20. SS Blitz Africa
21. SS SELECT Sports 1
22. SS SELECT Sports 2
23. SS LaLiga Africa
24. SS Football Africa
25. ESPN
26. eTV Africa
27. Inooro TV
28. KBC
29. NTV
30. KTN
31. Citizen TV
32. K24
33. KTN News
34. Kameme
35. TV47
36. Nickelodeon
37. Akili Kids
38. Cartoon Network
39. Jim Jam
40. Disney Junior
41. PBS Kids
42. Da Vinci Kids
43. MTV Base
44. AFRO Music English
45. Trace Gospel
46. Trace Mziki
47. BBC World News
48. CNN International
49. Al Jazeera
50. M-Net Movies 4
51. Africa Magic Epic
52. B4U Movies
53. TNT Africa
54. Classic FM
55. Faith
56. Islam Channel
57. Emmanuel TV
58. Radio Milele
59. Maisha FM
60. Hope FM
GOtv Max channels list 2022
1. Telemundo
2. Real Time
3. Zee World
4. Star Life
5. Discovery Family
6. NatGeo Wild
7. Discovery ID
8. GO Channel
9. E! Entertainment
10. BET International
11. CBS Reality
12. Africa Magic Family
13. Maisha Magic East
14. Maisha Magic Bongo
15. Maisha Magic Family
16. Novela Magic
17. Maisha Magic Poa
18. Mambo Moto
19. TL Novelas
20. Food Network
21. ROK 2
22. Star Life
23. SuperSport Blitz Africa
24. ESPN
25. SS SELECT 1
26. SS SELECT Sports 2
27. SS Laliga
28. SS Football Africa
29. eTV Africa
30. Inooro TV
31. KBC
32. NTV
33. KTN
34. Citizen TV
35. K24
36. KTN News
37. TV47
38. KASS TV
40. Kameme TV
41. Nickelodeon
42. Disney Junior
43. Jim Jam
44. Da Vinci Kids
45. PBS Kids
46. Cartoon Network
47. Akili Kids
48. MTV Base
49. AFRO Music English
50. TRACE Mziki
51. Trace Gospel
52. Faith
53. Islam Channel
54. Emmanuel TV
55. BBC World News
56. CNN International
57. Al Jazeera
58. M-Net Movies 4
59. Africa Magic Epic
60. TNT Africa
61. B4U Movies
62. Classic FM
63. Radio Milele
64. Maisha FM
65. Hope FM
GOtv Supa channels list 2022
1. Telemundo
2. Real Time
3. Zee World
4. Star Life
5. Discovery Family
6. NatGeo Wild
7. National Geographic
8. Honey
9. Discovery ID
10. GO Channel
11. E! Entertainment
12. BET International
13. CBS Reality
14. Africa Magic Family
15. Maisha Magic East
16. Maisha Magic Bongo
17. Maisha Magic Family
18. Novela Magic
19. Maisha Magic Poa
20. Mambo Moto
21. WWE
22. Africa Magic Urban
23. Maisha Magic Plus
25. TL Novelas
26. Food Network
27. ROK 2
28. Star Life
29. SuperSport Blitz Africa
30. ESPN
31. SS SELECT 1
32. SS SELECT Sports 2
33. SS Laliga
34. SS Football Africa
35. eTV Africa
36. Inooro TV
37. KBC
38. NTV
39. KTN
40. Citizen TV
41. K24
42. KTN News
43. TV47
44. KASS TV
45. Kameme TV
46. Nickelodeon
47. Disney Junior
48. Jim Jam
49. Da Vinci Kids
50. PBS Kids
51. Cartoon Network
52. Akili Kids
53. Nick Jr
54. Nick Toons
55. Boomerang
56. MTV Base
57. AFRO Music English
58. TRACE Mziki
59. Trace Gospel
60. Faith
61. Islam Channel
62. Emmanuel TV
63. BBC World News
64. CNN International
65. Al Jazeera
66. M-Net Movies 4
67. Africa Magic Epic
68. TNT Africa
69. B4U Movies
70. ROK
71. KIX
72. Classic FM
73. Radio Milele
74. Maisha FM
75. Hope FM
How to change GOtv Kenya package online
You can always change your GOtv package depending on the amount of money you want to pay for your bouquet. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can change your GOtv package.
1. Visit https://www.gotvafrica.com/en-ke
2. Click ‘Self Service’
3. Login with your username or mobile and IUC number
4. Your GOtv account’s dashboard will open. Select ‘Build a Package’
5. Select your preferred package and click ‘Next’
6. Follow the prompts and click the method of payment to subscribe to the selected package. After making payments, you will have changed your GOtv package.