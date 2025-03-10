Ruto Urged to Include Kalonzo in Broad-Based Government

Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi have called on President William Ruto to expand his government by including Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in his broad-based leadership approach.

Speaking during the 8th anniversary celebration and thanksgiving ceremony at AIC Fellowship Annex in Eldoret on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Atandi emphasized the need for inclusivity. He urged Ruto to ensure no leader is sidelined in the push for national unity and progress.

“I want to urge you, Your Excellency, that you should not leave anyone behind. I know there are many leaders out there saying maybe the president is only interested in a few people. Even our brother, this Wiper guy, we need to bring him on board. We need to bring everybody on board. This journey of prosperity and unity of the country should be for everybody,” Atandi stated.

Sudi backed Atandi’s remarks, urging the president to reach out to Kalonzo and engage him in discussions. The outspoken legislator praised Ruto for his efforts to unify the country but stressed that genuine unity requires moving beyond political and tribal divides.

“Hii maneno ya siasa ya ukabila ni maneno ya ujinga. Nataka kukuambia rais ile mambo ulifanya juzi, bila kukusifu, kurudi nyuma na kuunganisha sisi Wakenya. Ata ule mtu Kalonzo vile Atandi amesema, ikiwezekana ongea na yeye. Ongea na kila mtu, hii Kenya ni nchi ya sisi wote,” Sudi stated.

(Translation: “This issue of tribal politics is foolishness. Mr. President, I want to commend you for your recent efforts—without flattery—in bringing Kenyans together. As Atandi said, if possible, reach out to Kalonzo. Talk to everyone because Kenya belongs to all of us. Let’s work together.”)

Kalonzo Dismmises UDA-ODM Pact

Despite these calls for unity, Kalonzo has remained firm in his stance, rejecting the recent pact between Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Dismissing the joint working framework agreement signed on Friday, March 7, 2025, Kalonzo accused Raila of betraying Kenyans who lost their lives in 2023 and 2024 while protesting against the high cost of living, punitive taxes, and governance failures.

“What has come out of KICC today is the biggest betrayal of Kenyans. The People’s Loyal Coalition will never betray Kenyans for temporary comfort,” Kalonzo said.

“If out of what they are signing at KICC, they do not come with a formula on how to address the injustice meted on Kenyans on June 25 and 2023 that will be betrayal in the city. Handshake or no handshake, Ruto must go,” he added.