Eric Omondi is casting his net beyond the African orders in his search for a wife.

Speaking on the sidelines of fellow comedian Chipukeezy’s birthday party, Omondi confirmed plans are still in place for the next edition of his ‘Wife Material’ show.

He said after failing to find a wife in Kenya and Africa, he will be looking for a Caucasian or Asian woman.

“I won’t stop until I find a wife. When I start something I have to finish it. I tried in Kenya and failed. I tried East Africa, Nigeria, and Africa and still failed. Now I want to try white women. Caucasian, Indians, and Chinese,” he said.

Omondi said he is currently on a break from Wife Material as he prepares for something revolutionary in September.

“I’m on a two months break. There’s something big we are doing in September. It has a lot to do with Kenyan entertainment. We are attempting for once to revolutionize it for real this time. So we are strategizing at the moment,” he said.

Regarding his Bill for 75% local content airplay, Omondi said it has been put on hold until after the elections.

“Right now MPs are campaigning and they are not available in parliament, so we are waiting until after the elections. Immediately after the elections, we are going to dig from there. But at least for now, the hard part is done.

“So what they will do is discuss the motion, bring the bill and present it to the president. Uhuru won’t fail us,” Omondi said.