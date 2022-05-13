Bongo music star Diamond Platnumz is planning to acquire a private jet.

The singer is flying high musically and logic dictates that he must also fly high literally. In a post on Instagram, Diamond said his Wasafi management will buy a private jet before the end of the year.

He made the pronouncement while celebrating his manager Sallam SK, who turned a year older this week.

Diamond noted that acquiring a private jet is the next step after he bought his dream car last year.

“We bought a 2021 Rolls Royce Black Badge Zero killometre last Year, and we buying a Private Jet this Year!!! ✈… that’s the definition of having the Best management!” he wrote.

The singer’s management includes Babu Tale, Sallam SK and Mkubwa Fella. Tale is in charge of his African shows, Mkubwa Fella manages his Tanzanian shows while Sallam SK is the international manager.

Last year, Sallam confirmed they had started negotiations with two aviation companies in Canada and South Africa to buy a private jet.

Swala la Ndege ni kama limekamilika (Almost Done) Na kama watu wa maintainance watani-approve, basi itakua ni ndani ya Mwezi Mmoja tu . Mpaka sasa kuna kampuni mbili ambazo tunadeal nazo Moja ipo South Africa na Nyingine ipo Canada. Itakua ina Seat 11 mpaka 13,” he said at the time.