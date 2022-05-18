When Kithure Kindiki spoke after losing out to Rigathi Gachagua for the position of Ruto’s running mate, he claimed he had beaten the Mathira MP in opinion polls and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Electoral College.

The Tharaka Nithi Senator attributed his loss to other factors, which he did not reveal. However, some political observers claimed Gachagua won on account of being wealthier than Kindiki.

The DP on Tuesday hinted at why Kindiki ultimately lost to Gachagua, saying the Mathira MP has a strong personality.

Ruto said Gachagua is best suited to assist him in his transformative agenda.

“Gachagua has a very strong personality and I was looking for a strong personality because matters Kenya require men and women who cannot escape responsibility. People who can stand up to any challenge and work out a solution,” Ruto explained.

He spoke during the burial of Gachagua’s brother in Mathira, Nyeri county.

Gachagua on his part assured Ruto of his unwavering loyalty should they clinch the presidency in the August polls.

“I heard some people say that if Ruto picks me that I would bring problems like the ones we are having with Uhuru Kenyatta because I am strong. Such a problem cannot come from me, because I was a man of uniform and mine will be yes sir,” he said.

Gachagua served as a District Officer in Nakuru after undergoing paramilitary training in 1990 where recruits are required to obey orders without question.

He told Ruto that he was also brought up to be loyal to friends and family.

“Therefore, you shall have nothing but total support and loyalty from Rigathi Gachagua because that is the way he has been brought up. If you were brought up well you do not change when you are 57.

“William Ruto, my boss and my friend, if you shall get problems from anybody, it will never come from this family,” Gachagua assured.