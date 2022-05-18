Kenya Kwanza’s presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, missed the mention of his Sh7.4 billion graft case.

The Mathira MP could not attend following the death of his elder brother, James Reriani Gachagua, who died on May 7, 2022.

Gachagua’s lawyer Gibson Kimani told Anti-Corruption Court magistrate Victor Wakumile that the MP was attending his brother’s burial in Mathira Constituency.

“My client is bereaved. He lost his brother and the burial is scheduled to happen today. He is absent in court, “lawyer Kimani said.

The advocate provided a copy of the burial permit and the death and funeral advertisement to prove Gachagua’s absence.

The court accepted the explanation and directed lawyers and the prosecution to prepare for the hearing which is expected to start on September 5.

Through State Counsel Willy Momanyi, the prosecution informed the court it had fully furnished the defence with the documentary evidence and will be calling 44 witnesses to testify on the case.

Rigathi Gachagua is facing six counts of corruption-related charges including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, fraudulent acquisition of public property, conflict of interest, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

He allegedly acquired Sh7.4 billion fraudulently between the years 2013 and 2020 through business dealings with the government.