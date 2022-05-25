Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa reportedly went into hiding as police launched a manhunt for him for using a government car to campaign.

Barasa allegedly converted a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) vehicle into a campaign car by branding it in United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colours, his photos, and those of Deputy President William Ruto.

He also changed the GK registration plates – GK948J – to KBS 709D.

Police stormed the MP’s homestead in Nasianda village on Tuesday morning and mpounded the vehicle.

Kimilili sub-county police boss Mwita Maroa said they acted on a tip-off from the public.

“We did this in a joint operation involving officers from the government vehicles check unit officers from Nairobi, Serious Crimes Unit and Directorate of Criminal Investigations from Nairobi and Kimilili,” he said.

“We took the initiative to go to the CDF offices but did not find it there, so we proceeded to his home where we found it.”

The vehicle was towed to Kimilili police station and later to Bungoma before, it was taken to Nairobi.

“We employed Section 26 of the Criminal Procedures Code that allows us to access anywhere, got into the house and confirmed that indeed it was a CDF vehicle,” he said.

The senior superintendent said Didmus Baras was not at home at the time.

Maroa said police were looking for the first-term lawmaker to face charges of forgery and theft of a government vehicle, among other offences.

Police also established that the number plate KBS 709D belongs to a vehicle registered in the MP’s brother’s name.

Speaking to Nation, the MP said that he would not comment on the matter. He claimed he was being fought politically by his competitors who had sensed defeat.