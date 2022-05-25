Tabitha Karanja Keroche has denied ownership of Keroche Breweries saying she is just an employee.

The Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer was responding to a lawsuit filed by one Daniel Mahiri. The Nakuru politician moved to court seeking to have Tabitha Karanja blocked from contesting in the Nakuru senatorial race in the August 9 polls.

Notably, Mahiri lost to Mrs Karanja in the UDA party nominations.

In his petition filed through lawyer Jinaro Kimutai, Mahiri argued the Keroche Breweries founder is unsuitable to hold public office owing to the brewer’s highly publicized tax evasion case.

In her rejoinder, Tabitha Karanja implied Mahiri was a sore loser; she said his suit was not motivated by ethics or ideals but by his selfishness for personal gains.

Karanja additionally stated the tax disputes between Keroche and KRA were common among many other businesses in the country. She argued the tax dispute between Keroche and the taxman was of legal nature challenging tax impositions on the company and hence had nothing to do with her as an individual.

“In any event, I do not understand what the tax relations of Keroche Breweries Limited have to do with me as a private person distinct from the company,” she said.

“I am employed by Keroche Breweries Limited as a Director and CEO but I am not the owner of the company as alleged by the petitioner,” Karanja added in her affidavit through Kabugu and Company Advocates.

The case will be heard on Tuesday, May 31 before Justice Joel Ngugi.