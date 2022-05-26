Simon Harold Shiels, a British man accused of killing his Kenyan wife in 2018, has been released on bail.

The 62-year-old businessman appeared before Malindi High Court Judge Stephen Githinji on Wednesday. He was charged with the murder of his wife Jecinter Njoki on January 21, 2018 in Kaoyeni, Malindi sub-county.

Police in Malindi arrested Shiels on Sunday after prosecutors changed the charges from causing death by dangerous driving to murder.

Njoki succumbed to injuries after she was hit by a car that Shiels was driving on the Thalathameli-Kaoyeni road in Ganda, Kilifi County.

Before the accident, Shiels had gone to the couple’s farm in Kaoyeni village and was later joined by Jecinter, who arrived on a motorbike.