A video vixen who worked with singer Bahati on his music video for ‘Adhiambo’ featuring Ohangla maestro Prince Indah now claims she was never paid.

Brenda Otieno, who was one of several models in the 2021 video, took to Instagram to accuse Bahati and his team of being “rude and disrespectful”.

Brenda claimed the vixens in the video were paid Sh10,000, which she says was well below her worth. She refused to take it and has now come out to explain why.

According to Brenda, she regrets being part of the video following allegations that she lives off one of the celebrities featured in the video. The video included cameo appearances by politicians Babu Owino, Jaguar and Jalang’o.

“I was once a vixen in Adhiambo song. I regret it because it makes some people think it’s one of the so-called big Nairobi men funding my lifestyle. Let it be known to you Bahati and his team never paid me a penny, I have never cared since then coz I didn’t feel I badly needed that money,” Ms Otieno wrote.

She added: “Yes Bahati and his team never paid me so let nobody think I have contact with those rude and disrespectful humans. Been [quiet] since coz I felt it wasn’t big deal after all my pride wouldn’t allow me get paid 10K for a whole day shoot. You either pay what [I’m] worth or you keep your cheap money.”

The video vixen went on to bra that she is dating a “hot Nigerian dude”, lives in the upscale Kilimani neighborhood of Nairobi, and drives a Sh1.4 million car.