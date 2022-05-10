Former Machachari child actor Tyler Kamau Mbaya aka Baha is the newest celebrity dad in town.

Mbaya and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga have welcomed their first child together, a bouncing baby girl named Nyambura after Baha’s mother.

The 21-year-old digital creator announced on social media that Georgina delivered their bundle of joy on his birthday, Saturday, May 7.

“She Came on my Birthday😭😍🥳 We would love to tell you guys that baby and her Momma are doing great and being taken care of here at komarock modern hospital. It’s a whole rollercoaster of how things happened😂😍 Can’t wait to take you guys through the journey❤️,” the YouTuber wrote.

In another post on Mother’s Day, Tyler appreciated Georgina for reuniting him with his deceased mother, former Mother-In-Law actress Beth Nyambura Mbaya aka Wanade.

“Thank you so much Babyy for reuniting me with Momma🙏🏾❤️ Happy Mother’s day Mama Nyambush💞” He wrote on instagram.

Georgina on her part wished her mother and herself a mother’s day, saying the pain was well worth it.

“Happy mother’s day Mommy♥️I can’t even explain how much I appreciate you and love you, thankyou for taking care of me and being the most supportive being in my life♥️💯I love and appreciate you more right now than ever♥️

“Happy mother’s day to me ♥️I am so excited about this new journey🥺♥️Everytime I look at my babygirl I feel the pain was worth it💗I appreciate all your support 🥺♥️”