To many of her fans, Zari Hassan is an open book, having been in the public limelight for more than a decade.

The South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman also doesn’t shy away from sharing personal details with her fans, with her romantic relationships in particular being the most publicized.

However, one person Zari has managed to keep away from the limelight is her father, Nasur Hassan. She finally introduced him to her over 10 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday.

The mother of five shares pictures of her visit to the village as she bragged about being the second biggest export from Uganda.

“After coffee, I must be the 2nd biggest export from Uganda #Theugandansauce 🙈,” she joked.

The photos show Zari hanging out with her dad and posing on his expansive banana farm.

Zari also claimed she downloaded Netflix for her dad to watch all the drama on her reality show, Young Famous & African.’

Check out the stunning photos of Zari and her dad below.