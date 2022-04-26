YouTuber Milly Chebby has revealed she quit a government job to focus on content creation.

Milly first worked in the Office of the Prime Minister under Raila Odinga and later moved to the Office of Deputy President William Ruto.

“I was in the public relations department at the Office of the Prime Minister and then the office of the Deputy President William Ruto. That is when I resigned,” she said in a recent interview.

Chebby said she quit because the job wasn’t fulfilling and challenging. She said it was monotonous and at some point, she lost motivation to work.

“I resigned because personally, I love challenges,” she said.

Adding: “Every day I love waking up to something new. I don’t like the obvious monotony and mark-timing and no growth whatsoever. There are times I would get to the office at 10 am because I had no motivation.”

Chebby mentioned that the pay was little compared to content creation, and she does not regret her decision to quit.