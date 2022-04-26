Kenya’s Afropop singer Nadia Mukami has hinted that a wedding to fellow musician Arrowbwoy is in the pipeline.

In a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, Nadia revealed that Arrowbwoy is yet to pay her bride price. She however indicated that they are currently focussing on their newborn son before proceeding with wedding plans.

“He(Arrowbwoy) is still a fiancé, he has not paid for dowry and we have not danced in my traditional wedding,” she said.

“I am waiting for my son to be stable to do a wedding.”

Nadia, who welcomed their son in March, also revealed she is planning to get another baby before she hits 30 years.

The 25-year-old is currently promoting her new EP, ‘Bundle of Joy’, a project celebrating motherhood.

“I am experiencing new joy and appreciate the gifts given to me. It(EP) also expresses my gratitude to God for the blessings I have received,” she said of ‘Bundle of Joy’.