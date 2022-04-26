Roots and reggae lovers in Kenya are in for a treat in June with legendary Jamaican crooner Luciano(born Jepther McClymont OD) set for a tour.

Luciano will perform at a mega-concert at the Carnivore Grounds on June 11. The show will be part of the singer’s 10-day musical safari in Kenya organized by Musical Safaris Group Inc.

The safari themed “Unite the Youth” will be a prelude to the highly anticipated August 9 General Election.

Event organizers said the show, among other things, will seek to discourage Kenyan youth from engaging in politically-instigated violence.

Luciano is also expected to hold a workshop with young and upcoming musicians.

The legendary reggae singer confirmed his forthcoming tour with a promise of a memorable performance for his fans in Nairobi.

Known for hits such as Your World and Mine, Give Praise and Never Give up My Pride, Luciano alias ‘The Messenger’ is famous for promoting consciousness and spiritual values in his songs.

A devout Rastafarian, Luciano last toured Kenya in 2017.